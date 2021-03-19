Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,027 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned 0.12% of TransUnion worth $23,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,033,000 after purchasing an additional 23,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth $714,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRU. Jefferies Financial Group raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.62.

In other TransUnion news, insider John T. Danaher sold 21,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $1,938,634.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider John T. Danaher sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total value of $83,134.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,506.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,403,796. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TransUnion stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $87.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $102.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $698.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.76%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

