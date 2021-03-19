Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 25,810 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,810 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.8% in the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 66,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 18.2% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,187,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,474,000 after purchasing an additional 182,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,764,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,053,000 after purchasing an additional 273,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.39.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.71. The stock had a trading volume of 342,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,625,740. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $112.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.71 billion, a PE ratio of -16.96, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

