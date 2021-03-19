Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,629 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 183,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,167,000 after purchasing an additional 54,241 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 723,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,043,000 after purchasing an additional 45,880 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 438,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,399,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.72. The company had a trading volume of 528,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,534,510. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.84. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.