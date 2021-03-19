Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,709 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,754 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $10,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $655,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Target by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 445,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $78,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in Target by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 27,969 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its position in Target by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,653,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Target by 7.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.05.

Shares of Target stock traded up $4.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.46. The company had a trading volume of 146,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,108,103. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $91.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.77. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

