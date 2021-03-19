Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,294 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,294 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $244.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,668. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.50.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,044 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.