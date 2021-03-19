Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,590 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.5% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $49,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 95,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 236.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,589,000 after buying an additional 212,738 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 9,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $3.48 on Friday, hitting $178.35. 134,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,119,328. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.76. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $180.67. The company has a market capitalization of $130.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.06.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

