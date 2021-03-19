Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 54,184 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,128 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 54,184 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Comcast by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.85. The stock had a trading volume of 985,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,879,887. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.84.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

