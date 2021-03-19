Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,625 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,023 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises about 1.6% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $51,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,575,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,905 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after buying an additional 3,315,118 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,420,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 272.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,283,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $232,528,000 after acquiring an additional 939,242 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its position in The Walt Disney by 293.1% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $136,990,000 after acquiring an additional 823,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total value of $328,926.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,510,124.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,370,013 shares of company stock worth $251,640,617 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.79. The stock had a trading volume of 439,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,948,163. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $81.09 and a one year high of $203.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

