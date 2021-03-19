Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 715 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,263 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 1.3% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $41,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total transaction of $1,014,976.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,278,094.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,515 shares of company stock worth $52,971,092. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $442.63. 66,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,777,491. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $468.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $478.70. The firm has a market cap of $212.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.10 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $538.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

