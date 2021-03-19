Bridges Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Accenture by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,635,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $187,665,000 after buying an additional 795,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,059,818,000 after buying an additional 496,867 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 382.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $100,096,000 after buying an additional 303,700 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 519,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,507,000 after buying an additional 210,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in Accenture by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 265,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,225,000 after buying an additional 178,485 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $265.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,457. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.96. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $271.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.56.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total value of $1,658,032.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,516.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $432,129.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,824,322.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $9,882,906. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

