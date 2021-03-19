Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Acquires 18,876 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 444,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,876 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 4.8% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $72,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $527,847,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,630,207,000 after buying an additional 2,129,999 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,526,013,000 after buying an additional 1,833,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,337 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $4,028,202.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,349.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.78.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $2.98 on Friday, hitting $177.34. 162,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,846,911. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $94.92 and a 1-year high of $181.80.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

