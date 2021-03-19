Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Acquires 9,142 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 63.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,517 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares during the quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 420.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OTEX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Open Text from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.22.

Shares of OTEX traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.30. The stock had a trading volume of 30,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,478. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.75 and a 200 day moving average of $44.19. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $29.11 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Open Text had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $855.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.2008 dividend. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

