Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Buys 16,196 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 383,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,196 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up about 4.2% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. owned 0.08% of Zoetis worth $63,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alerus Financial NA boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 16,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Zoetis by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 393,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,156,000 after buying an additional 18,678 shares during the period. Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,858,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 197,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,741,000 after purchasing an additional 45,611 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $20,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.08.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.03. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 27.47%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

