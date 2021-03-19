Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Buys 20,914 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 620,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,914 shares during the period. Allegion makes up about 4.8% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. owned 0.67% of Allegion worth $72,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Allegion by 38.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 93.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Allegion from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

NYSE:ALLE traded down $1.33 on Friday, hitting $120.65. 4,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,601. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $77.37 and a 1 year high of $123.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.36.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 29.45%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

