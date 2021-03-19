Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Buys 9,567 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,170 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises about 4.0% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $60,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded up $3.58 on Friday, reaching $286.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,505,081. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.16.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

