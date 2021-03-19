Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Grows Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 63.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upgraded Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.24. 43,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,484. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $67.50 and a twelve month high of $119.35.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.4803 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.