Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Grows Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 62.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 12,715 shares during the period. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 561,114 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,932,000 after purchasing an additional 90,568 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,107,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,431,000 after buying an additional 178,966 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 27,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

ENB stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.29. 164,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,392,169. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.84 and a 52-week high of $36.76. The stock has a market cap of $73.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.11, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.06 and its 200 day moving average is $32.14.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

