Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Grows Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares during the quarter. Moody’s comprises approximately 4.2% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Moody’s worth $63,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 315.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Minot Capital LP acquired a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $9,256,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $288.63. 13,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $164.19 and a 1 year high of $305.95. The company has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $280.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.16.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 29.92%.

Several research firms have commented on MCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.73.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,850.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

