Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Has $56.67 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,994 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for about 3.8% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. owned 0.06% of American Tower worth $56,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,709,879,000 after acquiring an additional 776,600 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,130,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,525,000 after buying an additional 97,189 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,094,000 after acquiring an additional 776,322 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in American Tower by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,195,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,676,000 after acquiring an additional 52,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,846,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $929,877,000 after purchasing an additional 35,428 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.41. 68,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,376,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.60, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $272.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 62.61%.

AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.09.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,725.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,500. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

