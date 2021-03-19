Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Has $67.06 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Cintas makes up approximately 4.5% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. owned about 0.18% of Cintas worth $67,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Cintas during the third quarter worth about $208,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,971,000 after buying an additional 8,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.30.

Shares of CTAS stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $336.82. 9,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,827. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $154.33 and a 12 month high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

