Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Has $68.13 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,476 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 14,681 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 4.5% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $68,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 290.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,106,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $345,975,000 after buying an additional 5,288,239 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in Visa by 25.3% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,811,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,505 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in Visa by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,194,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $917,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,265 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Visa by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $856,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Visa by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,786,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,972 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,991 shares of company stock valued at $22,641,340. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.36.

NYSE:V traded down $11.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.50. 759,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,991,773. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $228.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.00 and a 200 day moving average of $206.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

