Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,418 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises approximately 4.5% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. owned about 0.15% of Roper Technologies worth $67,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,323,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,157,267,000 after buying an additional 82,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,365,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,725,046,000 after purchasing an additional 23,421 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,063,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,320,856,000 after purchasing an additional 298,628 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,905,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,033,000 after purchasing an additional 37,410 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,836,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,874,000 after buying an additional 111,188 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Roper Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.22.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $4.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $396.33. 6,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,000. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $391.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.49. The company has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.86 and a 52-week high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

