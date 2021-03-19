Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Purchases 6,979 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 182,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 4.3% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $65,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 79.9% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.3% in the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 4,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MA traded down $10.00 on Friday, hitting $357.00. The stock had a trading volume of 292,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,580,253. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $349.20 and a 200-day moving average of $338.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $389.50. The company has a market capitalization of $354.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $377.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.53.

In other news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

