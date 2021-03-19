Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.2% in the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 332,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,027,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.07.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.63. The company had a trading volume of 133,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,661,793. The stock has a market cap of $138.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -569.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.76. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.