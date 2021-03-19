Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,983 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.82. The stock had a trading volume of 406,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,661,793. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $45.76 and a 1 year high of $67.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.94 and its 200-day moving average is $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -569.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.