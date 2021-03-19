Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 580,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 209,774 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 0.9% of American International Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. American International Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Broadcom worth $254,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total value of $42,757.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Insiders sold 99,953 shares of company stock worth $43,973,745 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $465.44. 66,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,844. The business’s fifty day moving average is $467.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.00 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Barclays increased their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

