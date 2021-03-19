Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Position Raised by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.18% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $32,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $957,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $28,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BR. Truist assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $145.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.90 and a 12 month high of $158.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

In related news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,686. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

