Brokerages Anticipate Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.55. Community Healthcare Trust also reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 22.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHCT shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

NYSE CHCT traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,172. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 67.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.99. Community Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 96.61%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 110,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after buying an additional 30,815 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

