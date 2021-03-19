Brokerages Anticipate Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Edwards Lifesciences posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Edwards Lifesciences.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on EW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.45.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $78.68 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $92.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $1,872,518.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,890,468.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $1,182,814.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,570,363.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 338,560 shares of company stock worth $28,900,946 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,987,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,085 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,239,027,000 after acquiring an additional 895,789 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $888,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,014 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $689,483,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,832,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $623,362,000 after acquiring an additional 816,051 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.