Brokerages Anticipate Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.30 Million

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) to post $41.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.50 million and the lowest is $40.10 million. Innovative Industrial Properties reported sales of $21.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full-year sales of $185.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $162.40 million to $209.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $227.45 million, with estimates ranging from $164.20 million to $290.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.63.

In other news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,740 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $61,125.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 53,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,316.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,137. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 226.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $178.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 458.27, a current ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $222.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.85 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 151.68%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.