Brokerages Anticipate Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) to post $41.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.50 million and the lowest is $40.10 million. Innovative Industrial Properties reported sales of $21.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full-year sales of $185.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $162.40 million to $209.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $227.45 million, with estimates ranging from $164.20 million to $290.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.63.

In other news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,740 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $61,125.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 53,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,316.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,137. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 226.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $178.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 458.27, a current ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $222.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.85 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 151.68%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

