Brokerages Anticipate Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.15 Billion

Analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will announce sales of $2.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.15 billion. Insight Enterprises reported sales of $2.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year sales of $8.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $8.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $9.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $95.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $100.09.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $624,975.00. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $4,749,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 297.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 22,748 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

