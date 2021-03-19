Brokerages Anticipate iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) will report sales of $74.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $80.00 million and the lowest is $64.60 million. iRhythm Technologies reported sales of $63.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full year sales of $336.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $305.23 million to $364.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $420.16 million, with estimates ranging from $376.16 million to $467.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist lowered their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $265.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $227.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $131.09 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $56.63 and a fifty-two week high of $286.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.63 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.46.

In related news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $1,238,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,126 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,143,750. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 212,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,433,000 after purchasing an additional 44,898 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,936,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $358,000.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

