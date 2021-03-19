Brokerages Anticipate LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.55 Million

Brokerages expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) will announce sales of $35.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.30 million and the highest is $36.05 million. LeMaitre Vascular reported sales of $30.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year sales of $149.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $147.55 million to $153.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $159.44 million, with estimates ranging from $155.00 million to $163.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LeMaitre Vascular.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $37.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million.

LMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $48.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.36. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $54.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $987.55 million, a PE ratio of 51.73, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $513,005.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,530.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $104,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,692,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,995,370.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,728,329 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,795,000 after buying an additional 10,635 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 920.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 102,274 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,884 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,608,000 after buying an additional 119,797 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.