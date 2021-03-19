Brokerages Anticipate Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to Announce $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to post $0.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.83. Robert Half International reported earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $4.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RHI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.11.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,426,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,814,000 after acquiring an additional 63,318 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Robert Half International by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,191,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,850,000 after buying an additional 64,538 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Robert Half International by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,180,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,216,000 after buying an additional 810,840 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,987,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,112,000 after buying an additional 1,259,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Robert Half International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,085,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,392,000 after acquiring an additional 22,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RHI traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.55. 2,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,816. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.84 and its 200-day moving average is $63.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International has a one year low of $32.38 and a one year high of $83.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.97%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

