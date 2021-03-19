Brokerages Anticipate Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Analysts expect Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) to report $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sanmina’s earnings. Sanmina reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 156.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanmina will report full-year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.98 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sanmina.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SANM shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Sanmina from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sanmina by 22.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at $957,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Sanmina by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Sanmina by 2.9% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 49,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Sanmina by 359.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 55,604 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SANM stock opened at $41.67 on Friday. Sanmina has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $42.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

