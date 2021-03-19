Brokerages Anticipate Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.93 Million

Brokerages predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) will announce $12.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.50 million. Simulations Plus posted sales of $10.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full-year sales of $50.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.66 million to $50.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $59.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 10.65%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLP. Taglich Brothers upgraded Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Simulations Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $65.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.85, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.73. Simulations Plus has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $90.92.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $1,745,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,659,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,800,533.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa Lavange sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $39,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,393.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,870 shares of company stock valued at $7,306,038. Insiders own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,790,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 20.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 15.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,157,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,563,000 after acquiring an additional 285,977 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 11.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,497,000 after purchasing an additional 14,357 shares during the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

