Brokerages Anticipate The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) to post $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. The Descartes Systems Group reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Descartes Systems Group.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.75 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

DSGX stock opened at $61.05 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $27.67 and a twelve month high of $64.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.45 and its 200-day moving average is $58.07. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.19 and a beta of 1.19.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

