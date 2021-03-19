Brokerages Anticipate The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to Post $2.84 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.84 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for The Home Depot’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.03. The Home Depot posted earnings per share of $2.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Home Depot will report full year earnings of $12.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $13.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $13.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.91 to $14.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Home Depot.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on HD shares. Citigroup started coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zelman & Associates raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.16.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $5.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $289.10. The company had a trading volume of 13,498,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,679,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.99 and a 200 day moving average of $273.66. The Home Depot has a 52-week low of $146.34 and a 52-week high of $292.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Home Depot (HD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Home Depot (NYSE:HD)

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.