Brokerages Expect Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.08. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Driven Brands.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.77 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

DRVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

Shares of DRVN stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.94. 42,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,385. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.59. Driven Brands has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $35.56.

In related news, EVP Gabriel C. Mendoza bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.79 per share, for a total transaction of $893,700.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 251,003 shares in the company, valued at $7,477,379.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kyle L. Marshall bought 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,895.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 23,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,271.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc automotive repair and maintenance services. The company offers services, such as automotive needs, paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services. Driven Brands Holdings Inc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Driven Brands (DRVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.