Brokerages Expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) to Post -$0.48 EPS

Analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Farfetch reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full-year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($0.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($1.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Farfetch.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($6.15). The business had revenue of $540.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.10 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 81.22% and a negative net margin of 77.29%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Farfetch from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Farfetch from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Farfetch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

Shares of Farfetch stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.88. The stock had a trading volume of 11,345,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,983,186. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 3.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.67. Farfetch has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $73.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farfetch (FTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.