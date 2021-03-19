Brokerages Expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. Harvard Bioscience reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.35 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Harvard Bioscience.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 6.51%.

HBIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised Harvard Bioscience from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harvard Bioscience has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

HBIO opened at $6.33 on Friday. Harvard Bioscience has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average is $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $252.10 million, a PE ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 1.73.

In other news, CEO James W. Green sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in Harvard Bioscience by 3.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 159,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Harvard Bioscience by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Harvard Bioscience by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Harvard Bioscience by 518.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Harvard Bioscience by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 8,066 shares during the period. 64.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.