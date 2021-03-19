Brokerages Expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) to report $1.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings. Kelly Services posted sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full-year sales of $4.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $4.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kelly Services.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of KELYA opened at $22.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $877.22 million, a P/E ratio of -11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. Kelly Services has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.02.

In related news, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $524,440.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,937.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $154,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,989.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,117 shares of company stock worth $700,051 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kelly Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,670,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,772,000 after purchasing an additional 32,984 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

Featured Story: Total Return

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kelly Services (KELYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.