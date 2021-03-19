Brokerages Expect L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Will Announce Earnings of $2.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) will post earnings per share of $2.89 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.01 and the lowest is $2.32. L3Harris Technologies posted earnings of $2.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full year earnings of $12.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $13.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $14.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.10 to $14.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover L3Harris Technologies.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.20.

LHX opened at $196.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $209.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.42. The company has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9,581.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 48,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after buying an additional 10,522 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 11.5% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 319,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,313,000 after buying an additional 32,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L3Harris Technologies (LHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.