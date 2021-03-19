Brokerages Expect Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $800.39 Million

Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will announce $800.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $802.00 million and the lowest is $799.82 million. Marvell Technology Group reported sales of $693.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will report full-year sales of $3.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $4.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marvell Technology Group.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Summit Insights cut Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.84.

Shares of MRVL opened at $45.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Marvell Technology Group has a 1 year low of $16.89 and a 1 year high of $55.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $359,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $576,042.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,369.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,932 shares of company stock worth $3,772,769. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,168,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,697,000 after buying an additional 1,334,880 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $428,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Earnings History and Estimates for Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL)

