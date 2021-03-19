Brokerages Expect Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $463.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) will post sales of $463.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $480.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $446.56 million. Pan American Silver posted sales of $358.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $430.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.37 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PAAS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.68.

PAAS stock opened at $33.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $40.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 115.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 1,305,896.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 210,174,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 210,157,983 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,341,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $840,038,000 after buying an additional 1,943,018 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $64,302,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,434,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,151,000 after buying an additional 793,643 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,354,000 after buying an additional 590,578 shares during the period. 48.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

