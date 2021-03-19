Brokerages Expect Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $186.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) to announce sales of $186.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $196.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $171.64 million. Precision Drilling reported sales of $282.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full-year sales of $715.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $644.62 million to $804.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $855.93 million, with estimates ranging from $774.15 million to $975.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.28) by ($0.46). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $201.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling in the third quarter worth $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 23.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 127,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 23,851 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 19.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 37,236 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE PDS opened at $21.36 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 3.20.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

