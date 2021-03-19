Brokerages Expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) will post sales of $1.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $8.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 million to $11.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $181.50 million, with estimates ranging from $60.11 million to $256.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.14) by $0.24. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,340.72% and a negative return on equity of 163.42%. The business had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($5.91) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on RETA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Reata Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

RETA stock opened at $109.93 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $88.17 and a 12 month high of $186.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.16.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

