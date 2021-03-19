Brokerages Expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $144.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to announce sales of $144.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $146.95 million and the lowest is $138.93 million. Scorpio Tankers reported sales of $249.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full year sales of $716.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $679.28 million to $747.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $875.54 million, with estimates ranging from $800.49 million to $913.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.93 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 8.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STNG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $18.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average is $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $28.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -42.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $30,213,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. 38.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

