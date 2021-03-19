Brokerages Expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to Post $2.93 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) will announce earnings of $2.93 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.62 and the highest is $3.43. Signature Bank posted earnings per share of $1.88 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full year earnings of $12.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.55 to $14.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.71 to $15.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Signature Bank.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $419.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.44 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Signature Bank from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.88.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $233.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.26 and a 200 day moving average of $134.85. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $68.98 and a 52 week high of $249.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,163,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,508,000 after acquiring an additional 20,507 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 11.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,610,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,811,000 after purchasing an additional 168,782 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 982,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,932,000 after purchasing an additional 141,696 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 938,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,947,000 after buying an additional 115,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 891,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,958,000 after buying an additional 59,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Signature Bank (SBNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.