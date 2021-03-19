Brokerages Expect S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). S&W Seed reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow S&W Seed.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 27.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of SANW stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.68. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in S&W Seed in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in S&W Seed in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in S&W Seed by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in S&W Seed by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&W Seed (SANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.